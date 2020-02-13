Coronavirus and flu causing shortages of sanitizers, masks, and gloves

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A new survey suggests pharmacists are split on whether the coronavirus is a dangerous public threat, but their patients aren’t taking any chances.

According to a survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association, 32% of pharmacists surveyed say the coronavirus is a significant public health threat, while 42% disagree.

54% of them say, however, that their patients are very worried.

Many are reporting shortages of hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers, and gloves.

Brian Caswell, President of the NCPA and President of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs says he can’t keep enough respiratory masks on his shelves.

“This time of the year, we normally see a little bit of a run on masks, gloves, disinfectants, and so forth. But this year has been a little bit of a higher run partly because of the flu and other viruses that are circulating, but there’s been also this increased awareness due to the coronavirus and so we have people coming in quite often looking for those products and then asking questions,” said Caswell.

Caswell says with the hyper-awareness of the coronavirus it is also important to look out for the influenza bug which has killed many more people in the U.S.

He also says currently in our region, we are seeing a high number of influenza, so we need to make sure we are practicing good hygiene.