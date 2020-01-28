Cornell Complex nearing fundraising goal

JOPLIN, Mo. — the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex announces its nearly 99% towards its financial goal to build Joplin’s newest major attraction.

What does this mean for complex organizers?

It’s been a dream of theirs since 2009, so they are excited work will soon begin.

And now that they are almost done fundraising for the project they are expressing their gratitude to the public for making this dream a reality.

That’s the location of Joplin’s new form of entertainment soon to be built the Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

Final stages of planning of the project is coming to a close as the capital campaign committee says they have raised $15.8 million dollars towards their $16 million goal to pay for the new facility.

Clifford Wert, Treasurer Arts & Entertainment Complex, said, “It’s an attractor for not only our own community our own residents, but its then an attractor for people from all over the area to come and it will bring an economic impact to Joplin.”

Now that the original funding goal is almost complete the committee has set its financial goal even higher at $17.5 million dollars.

This will help them enhance the facility even more beyond the already planned new performance hall, additional gallery spaces for Spiva Center for the Arts, and Outdoor Amphitheater Festival Plaza.

“Examples of enhancement would be say a covered canopy area in the amphitheater festival plaza area maybe for a 100 or so seating. being able to perhaps bring sculptures throughout the outdoor area both front of the building and in the outdoor amphitheater.”

The committee is also looking at adding an interactive water area for people to enjoy.

For the Spiva Center for the arts this new addition will mean so much to them.

Susan Adams, Interim Director Spiva Center for The Arts, said, “We’ll be able to borrow art from Crystal Bridges, Smithsonian, Nelson Atkins, so its going to completely change the way visual arts are presented in Joplin.”

Construction on the complex is expected to start at the end of this year.

If you’re interested in more information or how to donate to the complex, follow this link.