Corley Memorial Trust releases list of projects to get grant funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Corley Memorial Trust releases the list of projects funded in the 2020 grant program.

More than $200,000 in funding was approved for 17 agencies and projects.

That includes $5,000 each for the community clinic for coronavirus-related costs, the Lion Co-Op Food Pantry, and The Joplin Salvation Army.

The biggest single total goes to the KCU Joplin Dental School project – that’s $150,000.

The trust was founded by lifelong resident Bob Corley, who was known for his support of local non-profits.