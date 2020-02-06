Coors giving $100 towards pet adoptions until February 21st

JOPLIN, Mo. — Coors Light is hoping to help animal shelters across the country lighten their load this Valentine’s Day.

Coors Light is encouraging people to ditch the stuffed animals on Valentine’s Day and adopt a dog.

In a press release, the company announced it will pitch in $100 toward the adoption of a shelter dog.

The offer is available for the first 1,000 dogs adopted between February 4th and February 21st.

Locally, the Joplin Humane Society has 32 dogs available for adoption.

Tianna Fischer, Shelter Services Manager, Joplin Humane Society, said,”We would really encourage everybody to come out and adopt one of our dogs and then hopefully they’ll be able to take part in the Coors Light deal. We would definitely give them a receipt and all the paperwork that they needed from us in order to get that refund.”

No beer purchase is required, but you do have to be 21 years or older and you’ll need to submit proof to Coors that the adoption occurred between the eligible dates.