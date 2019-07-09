Cooling Centers now open in Southwest Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you thought it was hot Monday, just wait for the next few days. With the air temperature in the 90’s and high humidity, the heat index will be into the triple digits.

There are a host of locations that will allow you to get out of the heat during regular business hours. Among them is the Joplin Salvation Army. Major Doug Stearns says there are more people than you might think that don’t have access to air conditioning. He says that’s one of the reasons they open their doors to those without it.

“Policy for becoming a shelter like in the heat of the year is generally 90 degrees and above and the cooler time of the year right at freezing or below that and we’re generally open Monday through Friday our office hours 9 to 4.” Major Douglas Stearns, Joplin Salvation Army

To find out the nearest cooling shelter in Southwest Missouri, go to //mogov.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a40c7955be2f41f09a4e11520c6ee34b