JOPLIN, Mo. – With temperatures staying hot, the City of Joplin is offering help to cool down.

There are several city facilities available as cooling centers.

That includes:

City Hall at 6th and Main

Joplin Health Department at 4th and Kentucky

Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center at 303 East 3rd Street

City Athletic Center on West 1st

Airport terminal on North Highway 43.

Each is available from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.