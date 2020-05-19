Cooler weather may impact gardens

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — We’re now in the thick of spring, but there have been some days that haven’t felt very spring like.

And that could have an effect on your garden.

Cooler weather can slow down plant development, with the wet ground delaying planting.

The cool, wet weather can also cause some plant diseases and molds to become more prevalent.

But, there are some plants that do well in the weather we’ve been seeing.

Robert Balek, Field Specialist, University of Missouri Extension, said, “Some of the plants that are thriving in this weather are our cool season plants. Our cold crops. They’re usually planted in our spring gardens. Like brocolli, cabbage, beets, cauliflower, lettuce. Those are doing great right now. They love this cool, wet weather. But as the season prolongs, they’re at the end of their growth cycles so they’re going to start to molt with seeds and eventually will need to be removed from the garden, harvested as normally.”

Balek says gardeners can place mulch down on their soil to prevent soil born fugus and disease from getting on to plants.

If a plant has seen extensive damage, chemical sprays can help with that.