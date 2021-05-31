Cooler temperatures during Memorial Day weekend on Grand Lake

You would think this holiday weekend would be packed on “Grand Lake.”

Not necessarily the case earlier today because of the cooler temperatures, and while there weren’t a whole lot of people on or in the water, officials in Grove are ready for plenty of lake action this summer.

Tourism dollars, of course, are always a good thing. And, believe it or not, many business owners didn’t see a drop in business this time a year ago.

Sam Williams is the owner of the “Grand Lake Sports Center” which has been in operation for the past 75 years.

“Pandemic. That was the best thing to happen to Grand Lake. Everybody went out fishing. And everybody came here to quarantine, so they got out of the big cities, they came to Grand Lake. How could you not want to be here with that big lake in your backyard? If you’re going to quarantine, be in your boat. And that’s what everybody did, so it was busy last year.” Says Williams.

Williams also told us the week after “Memorial Day” is traditionally busy because many visitors take the entire week off to be on the lake.