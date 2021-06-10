Cool off with free iced tea in honor of National Iced Tea Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the temperatures climbing outside, National Iced Tea Day couldn’t come at a better time. Companies are giving away iced tea to celebrate.

  • Casey’s — Rewards members can cash in on a free Pure Leaf tea on June 10. Check the Casey’s app for the offer to show at checkout. Valid 6/10/2021 only.
  • McAlister’s Deli will also be celebrating! The first 20 guests to make a purchase on June 10 will receive a free tea tumbler and a 30-day Sweet Sips Tea Pass.
  • Love’s Travel Stops — Download the Love’s Connect App and redeem it for a free iced tea. Valid 6/10/2021 only.
  • QuikTrip — Check the QuikTrip app for a coupon for a free Big Q-sized iced tea. Valid 6/10/2021 only.
  • Sonic — Drinks, including iced tea, are half-price during happy hour (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) or all day with the Sonic app.
  • Starbucks — reward members get free refills on brewed iced tea or coffee. The reward program is free to join.

