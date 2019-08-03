Cookout helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Lunch in Pittsburg Friday at one cookout helped Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Kansas.

It’s called Cookout For A Cause and it was held at Immigrant Park during the lunch hours. Hamburgers and hot dogs were on the menu for people to enjoy, for a monetary donation of $5. All of the proceeds will go to benefit matches for the organization.

“It takes so much funding for one year for one match to be matched so having these types or sorts of things being put on really helps us be able to find these successful matches.” Kat Benander, Big Brothers Big Sisters

The burgers for the cookout were provided by the Mall Deli in Pittsburg.