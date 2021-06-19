Cooking for a Cause breakfast fundraiser held at the Webb City Farmer’s Market

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Volunteers from Missouri Southern State University are helping students that are dealing with food insecurity.

Saturday, they held the Cooking for a Cause breakfast fundraiser at the Webb City Farmer’s Market.

The money raised will buy items to stock its Lion Co-Op food pantry that is used by students, faculty and staff.

MSSU faculty says 25% to 35% of students are struggling with food insecurity.

Megan Bever, Associate Professor of History at MSSU, says, “Most of this money enables us to buy perishable items like milk and eggs and yogurt things that people cant donate as easily, but our clients need regularly.”

MSSU raised $307 during Saturday’s fundraiser.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry there is a collection box at Hearnes Hall and Billingsly Student Center.

They accept non perishable items like macaroni and cheese, cereal, oatmeal, and soup.