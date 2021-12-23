‘Cookies for Heroes’ spreads holiday spirit to local law enforcement

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A creative project in McDonald County is spreading holiday spirit to local heroes.

“Cookies for Heroes” was an idea that McDonald County resident Debbie Clay had after seeing her friend do a similar project in Northwest Arkansas. She and several other people spent two weeks preparing around 35 goodie boxes — containing cookies and candy.

Those boxes were delivered Wednesday to officials at the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Marshal’s Office.

McDonald County business owner Daniel Cowin was one person that was a part of the project.

“They’re going to spend the holidays working — a lot of them — and we just think they need somebody to know that we care about them. We should respect our police officers and our firemen in the community and know that a lot of times when we’re sitting at home, they’re out working,” said Daniel Cowin, Owner of Cowin Construction

Cowin says he would like to see this project continue to grow in the coming years.