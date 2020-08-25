Convoy of Hope sends teams for Hurricane Laura relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Convoy of Hope’s Disaster team is deploying in response to Hurricane Laura.

The National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Laura forecasted to make landfall as a major hurricane along the Louisiana-Texas border this week.

Jeff Nene, Convoy of Hope’s national spokesperson, said, “With staff and supplies in close proximity, Convoy’s Disaster Services team can respond quickly when needed.”

Convoy of Hope will arrive in the anticipated impact area on Wednesday and will pre-position several truckloads of supplies to help communities in the storm’s path.

They are prepared to distribute food, water, hygiene kits, and other supplies at a drive-thru site.

To follow the response, click here.