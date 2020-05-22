LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — A convicted cattle thief is in custody on new charges.

Deputies say 26-year-old Anthony Whittley of Parsons is being held in the Cherokee County Jail.

Whittley was originally arrested in 2018 after stealing 17 head of cattle South of Columbus and attempting to sell them.

He was convicted for the crime and was recently released from prison.

Through the investigation, deputies learned 8 head had been sold through a livestock auction in Arkansas.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested new charges be filed in Cherokee County District Court in connection to those cattle.