JOPLIN, Mo. — Conversations of diversity and inclusion continue in Joplin Monday–at the City Council meeting and at a solidarity walk.

Steps to make Joplin a better city for all were made at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Sergio Rizo has been named as the diversity and inclusion co-chair for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Then city leaders presented a proclamation, and with that honor he has one goal.

Sergio Rizo, Diversity and Inclusion Co-Chair, Joplin Chamber of Commerce, said, “Desiring to see diversity and inclusivity to be more prominent here in Joplin.”

After that recognition, Rizo and other community members put that proclamation to work.

Justice for Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held a silent solidarity walk downtown.

The protest started at the Joplin City Hall and went down to the Central Christian Church where attendees observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd.

Which was followed by a prayer.

The main goal of tonight: Come together as one community and understand differences and not let them divide us.

Jamie Lindsey, Joplin For Justice, said, “We need to be more respectful of people of color in our community, it needs to be more inclusive all together so, we’re just trying to help promote that.”

“I think we’re all tired of words, but words that are empty, and so we are having a silent solidarity walk, silent because those words are empty, solidarity because when one of us hurts, we all hurt,” said Rizo.