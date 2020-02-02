Controlled burn used as training activity for area firefighters

SENECA, Mo. – Four state area firefighters get a chance to put their skills to the test in a controlled burn activity at a home in Seneca.

The Seneca Area Fire Protection organized the burn, bringing out fire officials from Goodman, Wyandotte, Afton, and Commerce.

A homeowner in Seneca wanted to get rid of their residence, so they reached out to fire officials to help them do it safely.

For the multiple agencies, the controlled burn gives them a chance to learn the basics of how to manage fires in dire situations.

The training event took several hours to complete, and they typically hold one like this about once a year.