Continued rain could cause spillways to be added to dams

MISSOURI (KOLR) — Spillway releases may be created from the white river dams.

According to FEMA, a spillway is a structure where water flow is allowed to discharge.

The forecast by the National Weather Service shows significant rainfall in the White River Basin over the next few days.

Because of these forecasts, the Little Rock District Corps of Engineers will make spillway releases from:

Beaver and Table Rock Dams on May 26.

Bull Shoals Dam on May 27.

The releases created will be based on rainfall and runoff amounts.

“Corps policy requires its staff to operate the lakes based upon runoff from rain that has actually fallen and can be measured,” said Chief of Hydraulics & Technical Services Branch, Mike Biggs. “Operating the dams based upon ‘water on the ground’ allows engineers to make data-based decisions.”

The Corps says places that are downstream of the dams should make plans and take proper precautions. Landowners should make plans for high water.