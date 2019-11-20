Contest brewing in 2020 Joplin council race

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin city hall is already seeing some competition in the 2020 race for city council.

Nine potential candidates have picked up paperwork to run for office.

That includes current council members Phil Stinnett, Anthony Monteleone, and Keenan Cortez.

Those interested in joining the council include Steve Urie, Christina Williams, Joshua Bard, Charles Copple, Joshua Shackles and Bob Loudermilk.

Candidates must turn in applications and petitions with at least 150 voters signatures by January 14th.

The election to decide the five open seats will be held on April 7th.