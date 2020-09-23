Contact Tracing After Governor and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

JOPLIN, MO.–Governor Mike Parson and Teresa Parson both tested positive for COVID-19 today. They spent the last few days touring the state of Missouri though.

They were in Kansas City early this week then made a stop at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Carthage on Monday.

They visited “Finn’s” restaurant in Joplin on 32nd Street. We spoke with management there, and they say they deep clean every single day, no matter what. Anyone with any possible direct contact with the Governor or his wife are now quarantining.

We’ve reached out to some of the people who were there for the ceremonial signing of HB 66.

“They are conducting contact tracing now. I am in touch with both the Jasper County Health Department and the Polk County Health Department and will follow their direction. I understand that both the Governor and his wife feel fine and I hope they have a quick recovery.” Rep. Cody Smith

The Jasper County Sheriff is more focused on the Governor and First lady’s health.

” We hope they are about to come through this well and hope for a speedy recovery.” Sheriff Randee Kaiser, Jasper County

The Governor and First Lady also traveled to neighboring Greene County and also made a stop at the Paynes Valley Golf Course.

We’ve also reached out to others who were in attendance. We’ll update this post as we gather more.

The Governor isn’t showing symptoms right now and the First Lady says she was tested after feeling mild symptoms, which have not gotten worse.