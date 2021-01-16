Contact lense overwearing dangers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Overwearing contacts can cause many eye issues ranging from dry eyes to infections.

An eye doctor says changing your contacts and cleaning them properly is key to avoiding infections and other issues.

Old lenses can accumulate makeup and dirt.

So cleaning them with a peroxide solution and replacing your lenses according to the instructions is the best way to avoid problems.

Doctor Lorry Lazenby, Doctor of Optometry, says,

“The vast majority of my contact lense complications are very simple the patient did not replace the lense or care for the lense the way it was asked for. Its no different than leaving your socks or underwear on for a month or longer and not changing it out.”

He says replacing your contact lense shouldn’t feel a lot better and if it does then you are having problems with your old lense.

He suggests over the counter lid scrubs to keep your eyes healthy and switching to daily lenses which are more sterile.