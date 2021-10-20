Constructions begins for new truck stop in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 10-plus million dollar project is officially underway in Mount Vernon.

Dirt was being moved this morning on the land that will be the home of a new “TravelCenter Of America.” It’s located off Exit 46 — on the south side of I-44 — and will be the second “TravelCenter Of America” off that exit.

The other one is located on the north side of the interstate. Company officials say it’s all about more convenience for drivers.

“Interstate 44 being a main interstate hub through the U.S., west to east coast and then also north to south, lot of freight coming out Mexico moving back into the U.S., our traffic count in our market has continued to increase over the last 15 years,” said Brent Wilmoth — TravelCenters Of America Franchise Owner.

The new travel center will also have a Wendy’s and a Subway inside. It’s expected to be finished by January 1st of 2023.