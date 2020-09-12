Construction up in Joplin this year

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local city is seeing a big jump in construction projects. William Rice is looking forward to seeing a new grocery store opening its doors in Joplin.

William Rice, Local Shopper, said, “It will be more convenient – any time we have more options and variety from a standpoint like that i think it’s good.”

That’s the new Aldi at 26th and McClelland. The $2.2 million build is expected to open this fall. It’s just one of several high profile projects in town.

Bryan Wicklund, Joplin Chief Building Official, said, “Right now we’re on track to have a very good year.”

So far, about $195 million worth. That’s the total construction under permit in Joplin in fiscal year 2020.

“Caseys was the largest it was 43 million – the KCU dental school was the 2nd largest – their addition was 32 million.”

Commercial construction has the most expensive projects this year – but there are plenty of homes being built as well.

“Currently we’ve issued 174 new homes, which last year was 209. As long as we keep on pace this year, we’ll come out close to last year which was very good for the city.”

There are also several high dollar commercial projects under consideration which could push up the total even higher by the time the fiscal year ends in October.