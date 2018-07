JOPLIN, MO. - Construction on a new gas station in South Joplin has begun.

A new Kum and Go is headed to the property next to Hideout Harley Davidson.

Council discussed this new business in January of this year.

The new gas station will be at the corner of Glendale and Main Street.

We spoke with staff at Hideout Harley Davidson they say this new business will be beneficial for riders and even workers.