Construction to begin on $2.1M bridge project north of Sarcoxie next month

Sarcoxie and Carthage-area drivers will soon have to find a new way around the Center Creek bridge at the I-44 Exit 26.

Beginning Monday, December 16, MoDOT crews will begin work on replacing the bridge with one that is 15 feet longer and 10 feet wider, along with upgrading the bridge’s guard rails. According to the department, more than 800 vehicles cross the bridge on any given day, including several Sarcoxie school buses. According to the district’s Facebook page, some bus routes will be effected.

Originally built in 1957, bridge runs along 37 Highway, connecting Reeds to Sarcoxie. Construction on the $2.1 million dollar project is expected to finish around May 2020, weather permitting.