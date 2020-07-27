ALTAMONT, Kan — Construction to an Altamont intersection is making progress.

Kansas Department of Transportation crews are hard at work on a project to construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of US 59 and US 160.

Traffic is now detouring around the project on temporary roads.

According to KDOT, the Red Truck Apron is complete, and the traffic lane was paved last week.

There is still more work to be done – more paving, lighting installation, adding signage, demolition of the temporary roads, among other things.

KDOT says they expect the roundabout project to be completed in late autumn, weather permitting.