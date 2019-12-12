Construction starts on FEMA center and classrooms in Noel

NOEL, Mo — Students are getting excited about the construction on Noel Primary School’s FEMA Center and additional classrooms.

Today, Branco Enterprises workers are standing up steel frames, putting in block layers and setting the precast concrete walls.

The safe room will not only provide protection for school and community members, it will also be a multipurpose room and gym for students.

During breaks in the school day, students have the chance to learn about the process of building the shelter from the Branco representatives.

The students are given tours and are even able to eat lunch with the builders.

Danny Patrum, Branco Enterprices, Inc., said, “It just helps them learn maybe about construction in general too but also know that hey we got something that we can go to that we feel safe in.”

The project is expected to be done by the next school year in August 2020.