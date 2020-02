NEVADA, Mo. — Some construction starting today may impact your commute if you’re in Nevada

One Southbound lane of the I-49 bridge at Little Osage River just North of Nevada will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane.

Starting Friday through Thursday the 27th, MODOT crews will be repairing the bridge expansion joint, it’s the part that connects the bridge to the pavement.

The lane will remain closed around the clock and the speed limit will be reduced to 50 miles per hour.