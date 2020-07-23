Construction set to begin on school project in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Construction is set to begin on a multi-million dollar school project in Carthage.

Construction Service Group in Neosho was awarded the bid to build an extension at the South Technical Center and handle remodeling at the North Tech Center.

Workers expect to begin dirt work at the south site to start soon, with projects at the North site falling later on the construction calendar.

Gregg Wolfe, Carthage R-9 Assistant Superintendent, said, “Most of the remodel work there will probably occur in the following summer because um like the data in the building is 15 years old. We need to replace it. The fire alarm is 30 years old.”

The project is estimated to cost $6.1 million.

Carthage voters approved funding at the June election.