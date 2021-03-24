Construction progressing on new Lovingrace facility

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local nonprofit that gives homeless women a safe place to stay is expanding.

What new amenities are they getting?

Lovingrace in Joplin is getting a new facility. Construction is underway on the new eight bedroom home for young mothers and their babies.

Jessica Pommert, Development Coordinator, Lovingrace, said, “I feel so elated to know that our community cares and they want to see these young women settled and the cycle of poverty broken.”

Lovingrace is a transitional home that helps homeless women ages 18 to 24 with counseling, education, and other resources. The nonprofit is doubling its capacity by building a new facility next door to its current location. The new shelter will house eight women and their infants.

“These young ladies need so many resources they need help with their education they need help with parenting classes, they need help with nutrition they need help with housing first and foremost, which is what we are doing here.”

Lovingrace has helped 105 young women since they opened in February 2014.

Jenna McDermott, living at Lovingrace, said, “It feels good not having to be scared because I know every one of these staff and I know they would never hurt any one of us and I know they do everything in their power to make sure that we are really happy and feel safe.”

The new facility is giving expectant mothers a safe place to stay while looking for permanent housing.

Melissa Thomas, Program Director, said, “We are here to help the generation of young women and help them know that there are people out there that care and that where they are at now doesn’t mean that’s where they have to be tomorrow.”

The new Lovingrace facility broke ground in October 2020 and they expect it to open later this Spring. They are not accepting applications yet for the new facility.