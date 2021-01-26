Construction progressing on Miami street

MIAMI, Ok. — Construction on Miami’s Main Street — which is a chunk of Route 66 — has had a slight delay, but it is almost done. Local businesses have been anticipating the completion of the project.

Amanda Davis Director of Tourism, said, “Obviously it’s been kinda get through with anything you do like this there’s been some growing pains of just getting through the process.”

The Main Street Project in Miami should have ended this month, but so far only the Northbound lane on downtown Main Street is open for traffic.

“Just being able to look out there, we come in every day and know what our visitors are going to see when they start to come back and and see us in the Spring and when we start having foot traffic again.”

Amanda Davis has worked at Visit Miami for 15 years and hopes the street will attract tourists.

“Obviously for us outside the Visitor Center here at the Coleman it was a long process, but it was a necessary process. So, getting to the other side of that, it’s always hard to get through that but once you do — what’s going to be the end result I think everybody is going to be super proud of this project.”

The Southbound lane from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue is still closed due to underground water causing some issues.

Robert Barger, Street Department Manager, said, “They dug some trenches, buried some large rock trying to get the water to drain and then after that they need to put the bottom layer of asphalt and then when it’s done, put the top layer of all four blocks– 3 blocks I’m sorry and that again will be early Spring.”

The city’s main goal is to finish as quickly as possible and have a brand new image for Route 66 visitors — right now, a spring deadline is the goal.

“By completing this end, will increase the curb appeal of Miami which we believed and I think most of the citizens in Miami will believe that it might bring more people to see Miami visitors and maybe a few companies when they see our downtown area they want to come here and see Miami.”