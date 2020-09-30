Construction on Carthage Technical Center expansion underway

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dirt work is showing off the future home of the Carthage Tech Center Expansion.

Crews are working on the beginning stages of the building that will sit just east of the current South Technical Center. Construction is expected to last into 2021, paving the way for the addition and expansion of several programs for Carthage students.

Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Superintendent, said, “We’re going to have a lot of technology that’s going to need to be put in so it’s going to take a little while to construct it. But we just hope and know that it’s going to happen. We’ve got so many programs that’s going to be expanded because of this. We’re just very excited.”

Carthage voters approved the project as part of a ten million dollar ballot issue last June.