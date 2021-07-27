Construction on a new performing arts center in Neosho will soon be underway

NEOSHO, MO – The Neosho School District will soon begin construction on a new Performing Arts Center.

The $19,000,000 project includes the relocation of Hill Street, work on the north end of the high school, ditch improvements and the actual construction of the center.

“It’s the kind of the ultimate project of our levy passage back a year ago. And so just really excited for our community stepping up, providing these projects for our students, for our staff.” Says Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Superintendent.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday.