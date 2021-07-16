Construction on a bridge in Barton County has been delayed due to lack of material

BARTON COUNTY, MO – Construction on a Barton County bridge is taking longer to begin due to shortages.

Construction work to the bridge on Northwest 45th Lane was awarded to Sprouls Construction on June 1st.

The bridge needed work done due to its low to tonnage rating.

But due to supply shortages, the construction company hasn’t been able to get the materials needed to work on the bridge.

“Material costs are going up at a exuberant rate. Material shortage is a big issue, and so yes, we would of not been able to started the job, well we won’t be able to start the job until probably mid to late August.” Says Dwight Sprouls, Sprouls Construction Owner.

Sprouls adds along with the delay, they’re not sure how much money will be spent on the material.