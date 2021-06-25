Construction of the “I-49 Bella Vista Bypass” could potentially help the area grow in the future

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO – A look at the future of business in part of McDonald County has been the focus of a week-long tour.

All part of an “Economic Growth Advisors Tour.”

It entails the construction of the new “I-49 Bella Vista Bypass.”

And this week, officials were doing plenty of brainstorming and planning.

The tour included representatives from the “McDonald County Chamber of Commerce,” the “Missouri Partnership,” and “MOKAN Partnership.”

Tony Robyn is MOKAN’s Director, and is excited about the future growth of the area.

“It connects the two primary markets in the region. Of course Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri specifically, so we know there’s a lot of people, products, the commerce that takes place along that corridor. This is only going to help facilitate that growth.” Says Robyn.

The bypass project is schedules to be finished by the end of September.