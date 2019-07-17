Construction nears completion on new Goodman Elementary School

GOODMAN, Mo. – Two years after a tornado wiped out the school, Goodman students are getting ready to go back to class at a brand new campus.

There is still work to be done on the new Goodman School. But the school district and construction crews are committed to an opening day in August.

Much of the work has been done for flooring and cabinetry. But in some sections of the building, there’s still quite a bit to be done in the four weeks until the school calendar kicks off. The focus is to complete areas most critical for classes, educational space that’s significantly different from the traditional space of the former school.

“Classrooms, all individualized, you go in and you teach. It is really set up to be a collaborative environment.” Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Superintendent

Construction crews are set to turn over the building on August 10th, leaving just a few days to set up for the first day of school on August 14th.

The old school was destroyed on April 4th, 2017 when an EF-2 tornado swept through town, hitting the campus as well as the fire station and residential areas.

A portion of the new school is built to safe room standards and a separate shelter will be built at a later date.