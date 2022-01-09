Construction is underway in Lamar for the Barton County Memorial Park

LAMAR, Mo. — A park honoring veterans and hospital workers is under construction in Lamar.

The Barton County Memorial Park is being built at W 2nd second street and Gulf Street at the location of the former Barton County Memorial Hospital.

The hospital was built in 1948 as a tribute to 69 Barton County men who died in World War II.

The Barton County Public Memorial Park Board will honor those 69 veterans with markers made out of Carthage stone, which was repurposed from the former hospital.

“We have some stuff that’s getting ready to be engraved. Some of our 69 stones that are gonna go in the ground on the southwest corner. We’ve got a lot of benches that finally came in real nice benches. and our walk of honor we are getting ready to get those engraved the veterans pavers and the war memorial,” said Joe Davis, President of the Barton County Memorial Park Board.

Right now the park board has spent close to $200,000 on the monuments.

Davis says they plan on holding a ribbon cutting later this year after installing memorials in the park.

