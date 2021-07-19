Construction is taking place in downtown Joplin on the new Courthouse

JOPLIN, MO – If you’ve been to downtown Joplin recently, it’s hard to avoid all the construction.

One of those major projects is the new Jasper County Courthouse.

Most of the $35,000,000 build has been taking place below ground level with the basement foundation.

But that will soon change.

“For the last few weeks, uh, peoples probably wondering what we’ve been doing down in the hole, there’s a lot of concrete work, a lot of structural stuff to get up to the point we’re at now, now we’re at that point where we’re able to take the building so people start seeing the structure come out.” Says Eric Koons, Crossland Construction Project Superintendent.

Koons says 3/4 of the building is contained in the basement of the structure.

The plan is to have the roof complete by this fall with the building being open for business by late 2022.