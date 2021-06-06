LANAGAN, Mo. — Construction is set to begin on a McDonald County bridge.

The bridge on Route EE over Indian Creek near Lanagan will be closed starting Monday.

MoDOT says the bridge, which was built in 1928, is in deteriorating condition and a new structure is required.

Mo-DOT estimates 960 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

Work on the bridge is part of Governor Mike Parson’s “Focus On Bridges Program” to repair or replace 250 of Missouri’s bridges.

All lanes of Route EE at the bridge will be closed for the duration of the project.

The project is scheduled for completion on November 10.