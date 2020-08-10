Construction in Miami

MIAMI, Okla. –Starting tomorrow, August 10, there’s some construction that may impact your commute in Miami.

From August 10 until August 14, contractors will be connecting the sewer services lines from the main line to the homes and business along the truck route.

During this time East B-J Tunnel Blvd from Main to E Street Northeast and D Street Northeast from B-J Tunnel Blvd to 5th Avenue will be closed in the evenings only.

The road will be closed from 7 P.M. to 7 A.M., so you may want to find an alternate route.