Construction for new “Flat Creek Grill” restaurant in Webb City set to begin soon

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Work is underway to bring a new restaurant to Webb City.

Centennial Park is the future site for a “Flat Creek Grill.” It currently has locations in Republic and Cape Fair, Missouri — and owners now want to add the “City of Flags” to the list. The proposal calls for construction just north of the new “Sleep Inn” — a site city leaders say is a good fit.

“We’ve been working real hard to push Centennial Park to make it a destination location. The addition of Flat Creek Grill will definitely help with that. We have about three other major projects under consideration in that area,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

The restaurant specializes in American comfort food and house cocktails in a cheery rustic setting. Developers hope to start moving dirt next month — and open it next fall.