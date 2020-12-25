Construction brings life to Lamar square

LAMAR, Mo. — Construction on the Lamar square is breathing new life into the business community.

The spot at 128 West 10th street, on the North side of the square, will soon be transformed into a shared office space. When it’s done, anyone can use it for extra resources or a place to network with other professionals.

The building has been on the square for decades, but had fallen out of use. The mayor says the city has made a concerted effort to keep the town square alive, encouraging business owners to occupy buildings in the spots surrounding the county courthouse.

Kent Harris, Lamar Mayor, said, “We have some good business people who have reached out in those areas. It may not be their first business love, but nevertheless they try to be creative and impact the square in a positive way, and they’re doing that.”

The building is the former home of an insurance company, a health care service, and a newspaper advertising company.