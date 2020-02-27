Construction begins on Senior Walk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An iconic piece of the University of Arkansas history and tradition is undergoing repairs.

Senior Walk dates back to 1876 when the university’s first graduates etched their names on the sidewalk leading up to Old Main.

The tradition is still alive today with the names of every graduate added to sidewalks across campus.

But with time, the oldest portions have started to crumble.

Crews are now carefully removing 50 years of Senior Walk to then create a new sidewalk and re-etch the names.

“We’re doing our best to make sure those original pieces are preserved and will be able to be viewed at some point in the future but the real concern right now is to get those pieces up and get them in a safe place,” Manager of University Communications John Thomas said.

The project is expected to be done by April and will cost more than $500,000.