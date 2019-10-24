Construction begins on new King Jack Park pavilion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A popular Webb City park is adding more space for group gatherings.

A second pavilion is under construction in King Jack Park. It sits just east of the existing one added just a couple of years ago.

Big demand to use a shelter in the park prompted the move to add a second pavilion.

“It’ll be a replica of the pavilion, but it’s going to have a different theme,” explained Webb City administrator Carl Francis. “They’re going to theme it off of the street car, caboose, and it’ll be more of a rail car-type theme.”

The Dawson Heritage Foundation is underwriting most of the cost of the project. The city will spend about $15,000 on concrete and other supplies.

The new pavilion should open by next spring.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story