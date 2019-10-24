Construction begins on new King Jack Park pavilion

A popular Webb City park is adding more space for group gatherings.

A second pavilion is under construction in King Jack Park. It sits just east of the existing one added just a couple of years ago.

Big demand to use a shelter in the park prompted the move to add a second pavilion.

“It’ll be a replica of the pavilion, but it’s going to have a different theme,” explained Webb City administrator Carl Francis. “They’re going to theme it off of the street car, caboose, and it’ll be more of a rail car-type theme.”

The Dawson Heritage Foundation is underwriting most of the cost of the project. The city will spend about $15,000 on concrete and other supplies.

The new pavilion should open by next spring.