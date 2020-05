JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s official! Construction has officially started on Joplin’s newest addition.

A new ALDI is coming to a plot of land near the corner of 26th and McClelland Blvd.

Crews are moving dirt and a sign is posted.

This marks the second store in the Joplin area. The other one is near the corner of 20th and Range Line.

According to their website, ALDI operates more than 1,900 stores in 36 states.