Construction begins in Lamar for Barton County Memorial Park

LAMAR, Mo. — Progress on a new park in Lamar is starting to take shape.

Tuesday, workers broke ground on the War Memorial and “Veterans Walk of Honor” at the Barton County Memorial Park.” These will be two of the major projects in the park.

One thing that could hold back completion is that some of the monuments are still waiting to be engraved. However, Park President Joe Davis is excited to see the area coming together.

“It’s been 18 months planning. Phone calls and fund raisers and donations and… So its nice to, to see ground getting broken,” said Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park President.

The site of the Barton County Memorial Park is set on the grounds of what used to be the old Barton County Memorial Hospital.