Construction at Southwest Research Center

An area agricultural research facility is getting a big upgrade.

Crews are building a 7,300 square foot, $1.8 million conference center at the University of Missouri’s Southwest Research Center in Mt. Vernon. Administrators at the research center say this will more than double their space for presentations, allowing them to accommodate more training and educational programs.

“Our existing facility will only hold 100 people at max capacity, and this facility will be able to hold probably two to three times that, we’re saying about 250 right now,” says Southwest Research Center superintendent David Cope.

The facility was expected to be completed in May, however recent rains could pushed the completition date back into June of this year.