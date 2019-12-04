Conservation Department recycling Christmas trees

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation has several ideas of how to put a real Christmas tree into good use after the holiday season.

The organization says your live Christmas tree can be turned into a variety of wildlife habitats.

The tree structure can be a shelter for small animals and hiding spot from large animals.

If you throw the tree into a pond or lake, the conservation says fish can hide themselves from predators.

Just remember to remove all decorations, ornaments, and hooks from the tree.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation said, “Wildlife is always looking for places to feed, places to find shelter and what you’re doing is just providing some of those places, helping the animals in your area out just a little bit.”

For more information about recycling your live Christmas trees, follow the link below.