Connect2Culture surpasses fundraising goal

JOPLIN, Mo. — Connect2Culture is working has passed their original fundraising goal. Now they’re trying to meet a new one.

The original goal of the not for profit organization called Connect2Culture, was to raise $16 million to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex. But the group says they’ve now collected in excess of $16.2 million. But they don’t want to stop there. The new goal, is to raise $17.5 million.

Emily Frankoski, Director, Connect2Culture, said, “Some of the extra things will be an orchestra shell, places to store the orchestra shell, a marley floor for dancing, as well as things that would enhance the outdoor amphitheater, like a large IMAX screen so that people in the far back can even see the artists up close even though they aren’t as close to the stage, but certain things like that.”

She says construction on the north end of the Memorial Hall parking lot, where the center will be built, will start in a few months, regardless of whether they reach the new higher goal.

“Right now is a great time to give due to the CARES Act funding, so we definitely encourage a lot more donations during this time, there are many naming opportunities still available inside in different rooms as well as on the donor wall.”

Construction is scheduled to start in early next year and finished in 2022.

If you’d like to help with a donation, follow the link below.

www.cornellcomplex.org