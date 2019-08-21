Connect2Culture announces lineup for “Curtains Up” series

Wednesday, the organization announced those acts on the parking lot of Memorial Hall, where an entertainment venue will eventually be built.

It’s part of the annual “Curtains Up” series sponsored by the non-profit organization. The goal of the series is to offer a diverse lineup offering something for every member of the family as well as the community.

And Connect2Culture President and CFO Clifford Wert says he’s looking forward to a time when the “Curtains Up” series will be held in their own venue instead of other area facilities.

“We have Ailey II, they’re a wonderful dance group out of New York City, then we’re going to have David Phelps returning for a Christmas Show in December, then after that, we have Voctave, which is an a cappella group that specializes in Disney and other types of music, and rounding out the season is the Choir of Man, and they’re paying tribute to an iconic fixture in Irish culture which is the pub,” explained Community Arts Director Emily Frankoski.

“Our goal would be to start in the fall of 2020 and our goal to complete the project would be in early to mid-2022,” Wert added.

Wert says the organization only needs to raise about $1.3 million to have the entire 46,000 square foot project completely funded. Some tickets for this year’s entertainment are already on sale.

