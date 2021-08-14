JOPLIN, Mo. — Arts and Culture leaders were in Joplin preparing for the upcoming year.

Saturday morning, Connect 2 culture held its sixth annual Joplin Arts and Culture Preview 2021 at the Joplin Public Library.

Leaders from 35 local groups presented their big projects and plans for the next several months.

Emily Frankoski, Director of Connect2Culture, says, “The goal of the event is to learn more about all of the arts culture and entertainment that’s happening in the Joplin area. Its also to encourage cinergy within those groups and collaborations and just to grow a general audience for the arts.”

Last year Connect 2 Culture held the event online because of the pandemic.